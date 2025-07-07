We'll be drying out tonight but still have a chance for isolated showers to pop up

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Things will quiet down, and we will be primarily dry, but cloudy tonight. You could still see an isolated shower or thunderstorm pop up, but the chances are very low. Temperatures will reach an overnight low of about 65°F with winds out of the West at 7mph.

Monday: We start out on the very cloudy side. Although it might seem like the day will be gloomy, we will get some sunshine and lots of it. By late morning the those clouds will move out and make way for sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80°F. Winds are expected out of the north at 7mph. It will be a little muggy, with dewpoints in the low 60s throughout the day.

Tuesday: Will be a day, beautiful day with temperatures reaching about 85°F and plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday: Expect showers and scattered thunderstorms as a shotwave and a cold front move through. Temperatures will remain comfortable, topping out at about 84°F.

Thursday-Friday: Primarily dry conditions with temperatures continuing to stay in the low-mid 80s. However, both days carry chances for some isolated showers.

Saturday-Sunday: Partly sunny conditions will be met with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will continue to stay in the low-mid 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook