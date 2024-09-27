Weekend weather affected by Helene

LANSING, Mich. — The forecast from FOX 47 Meteorologist Michael Fish:

The effects of the remnants of Hurricane Helene will continue to affect the area through the weekend. Winds will continue through the night gusting up to 30 MPH at times.. There also will be a slight chance of a shower late tonight. That chance of a few scattered showers will continue through Saturday and there could just be a stray shower Sunday with weekend highs in the low to mid 70s. Not everyone will see the rain late tonight, Saturday, or Sunday, but the chance for a few showers will persist through the weekend.. We'll bring a cold front through next week Tuesday that cools us down into the upper 60s, but there's still no big fall cool-down in the next 7 days.

