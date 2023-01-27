Weekend Forecast: Few snow showers, gusty winds

LANSING, Mich. — Get ready for another wave of snow on Saturday afternoon. An additional 2" to 4" will be possible near the I-94 corridor by Sunday morning along with a wintry mix at times. An additional 4" to 6" of snow accumulation is possible near I-96 with isolated higher amounts. All-in-all, keep your snow gear handy this weekend! Bitter cold air is on tap this weekend dropping high temperatures into the 20s. The cold snap is likely to hang around into the beginning of February.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with another wave of snow arriving in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Steady snow ending in the late morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with moments of sunshine possible. Highs in the middle 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few flurries possible. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

