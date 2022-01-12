Wednesday's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild

MID-MICHIGAN — Temperatures are already starting on a mild note with readings in the 30s this morning. Some light rain/snow showers are possible this afternoon and early evening as a cold front and some weak upper level energy pivot through the Great Lakes. Most of this week looks to be on the dry and quiet side with some light snow or flurries possible on Thursday. Another reinforcing shot of Arctic air arrives Friday morning and lasts through the weekend, with only scattered light snow prospects in order through the period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance of light P.M. rain and/or snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers or flurries. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers or flurries, perhaps a rain drop or two mixing in. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, with the chance of a few flurries. Highs in the upper teens.

