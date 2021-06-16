Wednesday's Forecast - Clear, cool, and comfortable

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday brings us plenty of sunshine with highs pressure in control. More of the same is true for Thursday, although temps and humidity levels will be up just a bit, along with the potential for some late-day clouds. Thursday night showers and storms become a possibility in the forecast. Some wet weather may linger for the first half of Friday while we wait for a cold front the clear the area. Behind that front, dry and comfortable conditions will reestablish themselves...just in time for the weekend. These are some of the longer days we're seeing this time of year with about 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. Once the summer solstice arrives on Sunday, our daylight hours will gradually shrink.

TONIGHT: Clear, cool, and comfortable. Lows in the upper 40s/lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. North to northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Late overnight showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Mainly morning shower and storm chances; otherwise partly cloudy. A bit of humidity with highs in the low to mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

