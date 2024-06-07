Wear your jacket today it's going to be chilly

LANSING, Mich. — It's going to be a chilly and breezy day. We start out in the upper 50s as you head out the door for work or school and we only reach of high of about 69°. Some of our local areas will actually only top out around 65°. Although it will be chilly, we will have dry conditions and a good mix of sunshine and clouds. The winds will be gusty though, winds guster near 30mph.

For Saturday, pack your umbrella, we are going to see scattered showers during the day and the evening. Temperatures will climb to the low 70s.

We will be dry and Sunny on Sunday with temperatures remaining in the low 70s, and we will continue to be dry through Thursday of next week. By Thursday, in addition to sunshine, we will see temperatures get back into the mid 80s.

