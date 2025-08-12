We are drying out overnight but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up, but overall, we are drying out. Temperatures reach a low of 69°F, with winds out of the southwest at 7mph.

Wednesday: Early lingering showers and cloudy skies should clear out by late morning, ushering in lots of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to top out comfortably around 84°F, with winds out of the northwest at 7mph.

Thursday-Friday: Temperatures continue to stay in the 80s, topping out at 82°F and 87°F, respectively. Mostly sunny skies prevail each day as high pressure settles over the region. This stretch of days will be great for getting outdoors.

Saturday-Sunday: The heat returns with temperatures getting back into the low 90s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. Although there will be ample sunshine, both days carry chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Monday and Tuesday: Temperatures return to more comfortable near 80°F highs. Although partly sunny skies dominate, both days carry chances for isolated showers.

