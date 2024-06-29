Watching Thunderstorms to Start the Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Rain showers will become much more uniform as thunderstorms develop behind the warm front that passed though Friday night. during the morning hours we could see impacts including gusty winds and possible large precipitation rates.

Showers in our neighborhoods will calm once we reach the early afternoon hours as our dew points will also fall and we dry out. We do still see some guidance indicating some shower and storm development in the late afternoon/evening hours, but these will be short lived storms that move through just ahead of the cold front.

Following the showers and storms in our neighborhoods, we will cool down well below average. We are expecting highs in the lower 70's, but with multiple chances to see the sun. Overnight lows going into Monday will also be chilly as we watch a gradual rise in our high temperatures throughout the week next week.

