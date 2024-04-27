Watching for Weekend Storms

LANSING, Mich. — We are watching for more storms this evening even though convection is limited. The storms will be located mainly northwest of our neighborhoods, but we are still watching as any other unorganized showers could bring the potential for hail and isolated gusty winds. The triple points also looks to track through the northwest part of the mitten. Because of this, our tornado risk is fairly low.

Temperatures today are expected to reach the mid 70's due to the presence of warm moist air. This environment will stick around throughout the weekend as the cold frontal passage stalls over to the west and we anticipate another system tracking northeast.

The second system we are tracking will affect our neighborhoods Sunday into Monday as forcing from a shortwave aloft and frontal passage tracks northeast. widespread showers will move through Sunday night as we wait for a cold frontal passage to move through the area once the week starts. We are expecting possibilities of thunder as instability is separated from the high levels of shear.

We are expecting a wet and warm weekend with temperatures sticking in the mid to low 70's through Monday and a total rainfall over an inch.

