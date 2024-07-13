Watching for Thunderstorm Chances this Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — An interesting pattern of weather moves into our neighborhoods over the weekend that could last through early next week.

Strong northwesterly flow with embedded shortwaves aloft will act as ascent for any thunderstorm development this weekend. Main time frames to watch out fore are overnight Saturday into Sunday and overnight Sunday into Monday. Strong winds and possible hail still prevail as main concerns, but we will continue to watch how the weekend progresses.

The storms following Saturday night will be more dependent on the track and evolution of Saturday night's storm system.

A surface boundary will form early next week which will allow for the renewed chance of thunderstorms through early next week. We will watch our temperatures soar into the mid 80's and even upper 80's by the time we reach Monday.

