Watching for Showers and a Possible Thunderstorm Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — We are watching an upper level shortwave approach the state of Michigan tomorrow. The shortwave will move through northern Michigan, but will bring showers and a small chance for thunderstorms tomorrow evening.

More uniform precipitation is looking to start at around 4 PM Saturday. It won't be until 9-10 PM where we will start to see some organization in our showers and might possible produce a thunderstorm. Our biggest hindrance is the amount of instability that is expected to move through at the same time.

We are watching low values which could hinder the chances for thunderstorms and bring heavy rainfall as our main impact.

We will be drying out overnight Saturday allowing for a clear Sunday with chances to see the sun. Temps will continue to struggle to return to normal we are looking at upper 60's, lower 70's as highs for the next 4 days.

