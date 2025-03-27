Warming Up with Light Rain Showers Possible Today

LANSING, Mich. — Winds out of the west southwest will warm our neighborhoods up today with highs expected to reach the mid to lower 50's. This is a tad bit above average for this time of year as our temperature trend begins to moderate. We will continue to warm as we head in to the final portion of our work week and the weekend with highs exceeding 60 degrees.

With our warming temperatures, surface high pressure that allowed for sunshine yesterday will move off to the east. On the back end, an approaching cold front from the northwest will drive some light rain possible this afternoon with little no impacts or elevated rainfall totals. We will also see our winds pick up this afternoon with some neighborhoods expecting to see wind gusts near 30 mph.

Fox 47 News Light Rain Showers Possible Thursday Afternoon

Fox 47 News We Could See Wind Gusts Today Exceed 30 mph

The cold front is expected to stall out Friday morning just before passing through our neighborhoods as an approaching warm front will drive showers during the first half of Friday. These Friday showers could produce some thunder, but we are not tracking any severe weather at the moment to end our week.

Fox 47 News Stationary Front Allows for Precipitation to Continue in our Neighborhoods Saturday

A stationary front will develop in the central portion of the state which will renew shower chances throughout the day on Saturday. An area of low pressure will track northeast and reach Michigan on Sunday. This low will drive another round of showers with the potential for storms. At the moment, we are not tracking any severe weather, however, there have been changes to the weekend systems evolution and we can continue to see changes as we enter the end of the week. We will continue to keep watching it closely.

Fox 47 News An Area of Low Pressure Will Drive Showers and Potential Storms to End the Weekend Sunday

