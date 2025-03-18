Warming up Tuesday & Wednesday before rain returns

LANSING, Mich. — After a brief wave of clouds tracks across our neighborhoods this evening, mostly clear skies will take over for the rest of Monday night. Temperatures will be chilly, but well above mid-March average as low dip into the upper 30s. SSW winds at 10-15 mph could gust up to 30 mph at times, and will occasionally push wind chills into the low 30s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Tuesday

Tuesday gets rolling with some sunshine in the morning, followed by increasing clouds around lunchtime. No wet weather is expected, but mostly cloudy skies will have the order of things for the afternoon and evening. Clouds or not, we're looking at a gorgeous day as highs climb back into the low 60s on a southwesterly wind at 5-10 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 PM Wednesday

We inch a little higher toward the mid 60s on Wednesday, but this comes in advance of our next disturbance. An area of low pressure passing over the Great Lakes will bring scattered showers back to the area around the evening commute, so we should still have a little time to get outside in the milder weather before things turn soggy. Rain will become steadier on Wednesday night, but with lows in the 50s, we'll keep everything in the form of rain, for now.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Thursday

In an ironic twist, temperatures take a dive for the first day of Spring on Thursday. As low pressure departs, temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s, leading to a mixture of rain and snow showers that will gradually diminish throughout the day. Friday comes in with the save though, bringing us back to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

