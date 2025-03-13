Warming Up to End the Week with the Total Lunar Eclipse Overnight Tonight

LANSING, Mich. — We're staying fair today in our neighborhoods with increasing clouds in the afternoon hours and lots of sun for the first half of the day. Temperatures today will start to warm ahead of the strong low that will drive severe weather through a decent chunk of the country. Our neighborhoods could also see some severe threats with this same system. Daytime highs are ranging from the mid to upper 50's today.

Heading into the overnight hours tonight, the total lunar eclipse will occur. A timeline can be seen below.

Fox 47 News Total Lunar Eclipse Timeline

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire moon falls within the darkest portion of the Earth's shadow. This gives the moon a dark red color that some refer to as the "blood moon".

If your're looking at heading outside tonight to view this phenomena, make sure to bundle up as we are tracking temperatures in the lower 40s with partly cloudy skies possibly limiting the view, but chances for clearing as well could lead to some nice viewing. Best advice when heading out is to leave areas with high amounts of light pollution. A wide open area is also favored when viewing astronomical phenomena.

Fox 47 News Some Partly Cloudy Skies Possible During Eclipse Tonight

Heading into Friday, we do have a marginal risk for severe weather issued by the Storm Prediction Center for portions of our neighborhoods. This includes areas in Eaton, Jackson, and Hillsdale counties. Main impacts include gusty winds exceeding 55 mph and potential hail.

Fox 47 News Marginal Risk for Severe Weather in our Neighborhoods Saturday Morning

This line of showers and storms could arrive as early as 6 AM on Saturday morning and progress through ahead of a cold front. Strong winds from the south will act as ascent and drive warmer, moist air with temperatures flirting with the 70's into our neighborhoods for both Friday and Saturday. Instability is still weak during the overnight and early morning period on Saturday. We will continue to track this system closely.

Fox 47 News Showers and Possible Storms Could Start as Early as 6 AM Saturday

Winds will continue to be an issue throughout the daytime and into the evening hours of Saturday where we could see gusts stay near 50 mph even after the line of AM showers and storms. A second area of low pressure will drive more showers late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Fox 47 News Wind Gusts Possibly Exceeding 50 mph Saturday Morning

Once we come to an end of the shower and possible storms, we will enter Michigan's Severe Weather Awareness Week that will last from March 16th through March 22nd. Make sure to have a plan for when severe weather could impact your day to day life.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook