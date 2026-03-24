Warming up through midweek with storms returning to Mid-Michigan Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight as high pressure over the Appalachians impedes the progress of a cold front to our north. Light and variable winds will remain in place with lows turning chilly in the low 30s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Variable clouds on Thursday will allow some breaks of sun through from time to time, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Winds picking up out of the south will help to coax another surge of Spring warmth our way, pushing highs into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees in the afternoon. Without the threat of any showers, it will be a great day to get outside for some fresh air!

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 3/24/2026

The warming trend marches on into Thursday, aided by a secondary warm front lifting northward across Michigan. Highs will jump to the middle and upper 60s in the afternoon, with the potential for some breaks of sun here and there. The only catch is, any sunshine will help to further destabilize our atmosphere ahead of an approaching cold front, setting the stage for our next round of wet weather.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms will begin to break out after 3:00 PM across our neighborhoods, starting in a hit-or-miss fashion at first. Rain will become increasingly steady by the evening commute, with periods of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms continuing through 11:00 PM. Activity will taper off after midnight.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 9:00 PM Thursday

Isolated severe storms will be possible across throughout our neighborhoods, with a slightly higher risk for communities right along the Michigan-Indiana-Ohio border. Isolated tornadoes and damaging winds are possible, with a greater concern for large hail thanks to sharp cooling aloft. Stay weather aware on Thursday and be ready to head for shelter if warnings are issued for your area.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Thursday Evening

With the passage of the cold front Thursday night, another sharply cooler air mass will settle in for Friday. Highs will take a dive back toward the low 40s, but clouds will decrease as the front passes farther east. This sets us up or a beautiful weekend with plentiful sunshine, but some chill will linger into Saturday. Highs will hold in the mid 40s for the first half of the weekend, before returning to the mid 50s on Sunday.

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