Warming up in our Neighborhoods with More Snowfall Beginning Overnight

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday morning packed a punch with snowfall in our northern neighborhoods in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties. Today, we will have a break from accumulating snowfall with temperatures beginning to climb as we enter the back half of the week.

Light flurries have been occurring this morning in Eaton county and are expected to continue throughout the morning hours. This is still due to lake effect as our winds are from the west. No impactful accumulations are expected with these flurries and as our winds shift this morning, snow should be coming to an end by the afternoon. High temperatures today are expected to reach the mid to lower 20's. This is an improvement from yesterday with highs in the mid to upper teens. We will continue to see this trend as we head through the back half of the week with temperatures hovering around freezing by Friday.

Beginning in the overnight hours, a Canadian low pressure system will be tracking east, driving more snowfall into our neighborhoods during the morning hours of Thursday. Scattered snow showers are only expected to bring around an inch of snowfall to our neighborhoods through Thursday evening. No large impacts other than possible slick spots on the roads and reduced visibility within snow are expected. Thursday afternoon could see some lake effect snow showers develop as our winds will shift from the northwest as we are located on the back end of the Canadian low. This possible lake effect should come to an end Thursday evening with a drying pattern entering Friday. We will have another shot at snow once we enter the weekend.

Fox 47 News Scattered Snow in our Neighborhoods Thursday Morning

We are also watching our temperatures closely as we follow the warming pattern with a stark cool down. Saturday highs are ranging in the lower 30's as we track that next batch of snow. However, once that system passes through, we will be left in a pattern where cold air will be moving into Michigan. This pattern is looking to hold through the first half of next week. Temperatures could cool down to the single digits by Martin Luther King Jr. Day with overnight low air temperatures possibly below 0 F. We will continue to track this arctic air as we head into the weekend.

Fox 47 News Temperatures Trend on Saturday at 7 PM

Fox 47 News Temperature Trend Tuesday at 7 AM

