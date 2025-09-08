Warming up as sunny skies continue across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Quiet weather will dominate the remainder of the work week, starting with continued mostly clear skies this evening and overnight. Temperatures starting in the middle to upper 60s this evening will fall to the middle and upper 40s by morning.

WSYM Neighborhood Planner, Tuesday

Temperatures find their way back to around average on Tuesday. While you'll need a jacket on the way out the door in the morning, you'll be able to switch to short sleeves in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will continue with highs jumping up to the mid 70s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Wednesday

We'll trend a little further back into Summer Wednesday through Friday, with highs set to return to the low 80s for a few days. Scattered clouds will be a bit more common on Wednesday as a weak trough of low pressure moves through the Great Lakes, but dry air at the surface should keep showers out of the picture. Mostly sunny skies will continue on Thursday and Friday.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 9/8/2025

Getting to the weekend, we run into some changes. An upper-level low over eastern Canada will help to pull a surface in over the region, bringing the chance for showers back to the region on Saturday afternoon. Highs will start the weekend by remaining in the low 80s, but will cool back to the mid 70s on Sunday. Expect more showers on Sunday as low pressure lingers over the region.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.