Warming Trend to Start the Week Ahead of Midweek Rain Showers

LANSING, Mich. — Mild temperatures return to our neighborhoods today as we are expecting high temperatures to exceed 40 degrees and possibly range in the mid 40's today. We will be influenced by winds from the south that will bring warmer, moist air to Michigan. We will observe a warming trend as well as chances for showers throughout the first half of this week.

Our neighborhoods are still under the influence of high pressure at the surface. Since Michigan is on the back end of this high pressure, winds from the south will drive mild temperatures into our region. Ahead of a warm front, we will also track light rain showers in the late afternoon and early evening hours today as we await a strong low pressure system from the southwest.

Fox 47 News A strong Low Pressure System Will Drive Rain Showers Midweek

The strong low that will drive heavy rain is expected to start tracking northeast in the late overnight hours Monday into Tuesday. Scattered showers will begin as early as Tuesday morning with rain continuing on with heavier precipitation rates arriving late Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning. Impacts with this heavy rain could include limited visibility on roadways and possible ponding.

Fox 47 News Heaviest Rain Looks to Move Through Late Tuesday Evening and Overnight

The center of the low will track through Wednesday afternoon as our winds will shift from the north on the back end of the system. This will allow for a chance of snow in the overnight hours Wednesday into Thursday. We are not looking at any major winter impacts with this system, but we could see some flakes fly heading into Thursday morning ahead of another chance of snow to end the week as our temperatures will be cooling back closer to freezing.

However, for those who are ready for spring to take full effect will be happy to hear that the Climate Prediction Center is favoring warmer than average temperatures next week from March 10th to March 16th.

Fox 47 News Warmer Than Average Temperature Favored Next Week

We will continue to track the rain for this week very closely.

