Warming into the 70s while watching for a few storms

LANSING, Mich. — Following a pleasant Spring day across our neighborhoods, a passing warm front will bring a few spotty showers to the area this evening and overnight. With a large amount of dry air in place over the region, showers will generally be light and the chance for thunderstorms will remain low. Temperatures will remain comfortable, cooling from the low 60s during the evening into the low 50s by daybreak.

Temperatures keep climbing on Wednesday as we settle into a stretch of unseasonably warm conditions that will take us through the end of the work week. Highs will jump to the low 70s on Wednesday afternoon, coming with the potential for a few showers or thunderstorms. Keep an eye on the sky if you plan on getting outside to enjoy the warmer weather!

Thursday proves even warmer, leaning a bit closer to early Summer as opposed to mid-Spring. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs are set to surge into the upper 70s across our neighborhoods, putting us more than 15 degrees above normal. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible during the day, but storms will become more likely Thursday night into Friday.

Low pressure tracking across the Great Lakes will lead to occasional showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Friday. No severe weather is expected, but storms could contain gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Highs will remain warm in the low 70s.

Barring a leftover shower early Saturday morning, the weekend is looking dry as high pressure settles in. Saturday will feature increasing sunshine, with temps turning a bit cooler in the upper 50s. We'll bounce right back to the mid 60s on Sunday with more sunshine.

