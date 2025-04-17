Warming into the 60's Today with Potential Severe Weather to Close out the Week

LANSING, Mich. — Upper level ridging begins today with our winds turning out of the south. This will allow for warm and moist air to make its way into our neighborhoods. We will feel a difference from yesterday with high temps today in the mid 60's. We will stay dry during the daytime hours with partly cloudy skies as showers and storms begin tonight.

Fox 47 News Temperatures Warm Back into the 60's Today

Our winds will also pick up given the shift in direction. Heading into the afternoon, wind gusts will near 30 mph. These strong winds will continue throughout the day tomorrow and into Saturday as we track showers and storms.

Fox 47 News Winds Pick Up Today with Gusts Nearing 30 mph

A mid level shortwave and surface warm front will drive our first round of showers and storms beginning late tonight into Friday morning. tame, no impact showers could begin as early as 8 PM this evening with a round of storms looking to track through our neighborhoods at around 6 AM and lasting through about 8 AM.

With present surface instability and decent shear, these storms could produce some hail and limited visibility to the morning commute on Friday. Make sure to stay weather aware when heading out the door.

Fox 47 News Friday Morning Showers and Storms Begin Around 6 AM

We will take a break during the mid morning hours on Friday and see some clearing as we await for the second round of showers and storms for Friday PM. Scattered rain showers could persist during the afternoon hours with the surface cold front arriving a bit late in the evening.

Fox 47 News Friday Evening Showers and Storms Arriving Around Midnight

A line of potential severe storms could initiate around midnight and advance through our neighborhoods past midnight. Main severe impacts include damaging winds and possible hail. We can't rule out a possible tornado given present wind shear. It is important to note that the further into the nighttime hours we get, the greater chance of losing the severe threat. As of now, the threat for severe storms is still present during this time frame and we will continue to monitor for any changes in timing.

Fox 47 News Severe Threats for Friday Evening

The holiday weekend brings many uncertainties with a chance for remnant showers on Saturday and a chance for showers on Easter Sunday as well. However, we could still see some changes to this given forecast and will continue to monitor the track of our next low pressure system bringing us showers early next week.

