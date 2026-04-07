Warming back up on Wednesday before showers return to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure situated directly over Michigan will begin to move east of the sate tonight. Skies will remain clear for most of the night, with chilly air hanging on for now. Lows will dip toward the mid 20s with clouds increasing late.

A small disturbance will pass through the Great Lakes Wednesday morning, leading to mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the day. The system could produce a few brief rain or snow showers during the morning, but with very dry air near the surface, we expect nearly all precipitation to evaporate before reaching the ground.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

Skies will clear a bit after midday, allowing some sunshine to return for the afternoon. With a stronger southerly wind in place at 10-20 mph, temperatures will return to the middle and upper 50s.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 4/7/2026

A cold front moves out of the northern Plains late Wednesday night, pushing a wave of scattered showers into our neighborhoods right around daybreak Thursday. Expect a slippery morning commute, with showers coming to an end by lunchtime. Mostly sunny skies will quickly take over for the afternoon, with highs inching a little higher to the low 60s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 AM Thursday

Friday follows a similar plan to Thursday, with more showers settling in during the morning, followed by drier conditions in the afternoon. Highs will run a bit cooler, falling back to the low 50s for the end of the work week.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 AM Friday

Thursday and Friday's round of showers are not expected to be heavy enough to lead to new issues with flooding, but we will continue to keep a close eye on the forecast. Sun and clouds will carry us through the weekend with highs around 60 on Saturday, followed by a jump to the low 70s on Sunday.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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