Warmer with potential storms Friday, sunny stretch starts Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds struggled to break up today, but some clearing is finally set to roll in this evening and tonight. Some of our neighborhoods may sneak in a few peeks of sun before it sets at 9:07 PM, with partly cloudy skies settling in overnight. Lows will turn slightly chillier toward the upper 40s with light westerly winds at 5-10 mph.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

With sunshine more abundant on Friday, temperatures are set to get a pleasant bump into the low and mid 70s across our neighborhoods. Westerly winds at around 5-15 mph will further reinforce the pleasant conditions, but there will be a catch. The warmer air will bring the possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, and especially during the evening ahead of a cold front. Severe weather is not expected, but stay alert for some heavy downpours and gusty winds if you plan to be out and about later Friday.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Friday

The cold front will usher in some cooler air for the weekend, but a ridge of high pressure will start to build in to replace it. This will set us up for mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, but highs will be held to the mid 60s and low 70s. Although cooler than average, conditions will be perfect for outdoor plans.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Mostly sunny skies will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures taking a more summerlike turn. Readings will climb to the upper 70s on Monday, then the low 80s on Tuesday, marking a more appropriate start to the month of June. 80s will continue on Wednesday, with a new cold front stirring up a few showers and thunderstorms.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook