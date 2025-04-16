Warmer with more sun Thursday, then a chance for severe weather late Friday

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure will remain in control over the Great Lakes and much of the central United States tonight, keeping skies generally clear. Lows will take a cold dip below average once again, falling to around 30 degrees by daybreak. With winds turning calm though, we at least will not need to worry about any wind chills.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Thursday ups the ante on Wednesday's beautiful weather, bringing us another round of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will climb into the low and mid 60s on Thursday afternoon, with just a gradual increase in clouds expected to begin around the evening commute.

WSYM Severe Weather Outlook, Friday Evening

Clouds will continue to build on Thursday night ahead of an approaching warm front. The front will bring some spotty showers and possibly a thunderstorm to some of our neighborhoods overnight, with lows only dipping slightly to the low 50s. Winds will increase out of southeast to 10-20 mph, and could gust up to 30 mph at times.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 11:00 PM Friday

Behind that warm front, Friday's high temperatures will surge into the mid 70s, with much of the daytime period looking dry after any leftover morning showers. With some breaks of sun developing in the afternoon, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable in advance of a cold front. That front will give rise to a wave of showers and thunderstorms, arriving in our neighborhoods between 9pm and midnight.

WSYM Severe Weather Threats, Friday Evening

Scattered severe storms will be possible during this time, with our main concern coming in the form of damaging winds. Some storms could also produce large hail, along with a low potential for tornadoes. Make sure to stay weather aware, especially if you have plans to be out on Friday evening.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Temperatures will cool off for Easter weekend, with highs returning to the 50s. Both days will bring the chance for a few showers, but neither day looks like a washout. Just make sure to factor in some rain gear for your Easter plans.

