Warmer & windier, clouds early followed by P.M. sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Warmer air will move into the area this weekend, with temperatures now expected to remain above normal for several days. The warm air will allow for clouds this morning, but those will fade for the afternoon and evening. Readings are expected to get into the upper 50s to lower 60s by this evening. Winds will be fairly strong today, with gusts between 30 to 35 mph at times. Even warmer weather is in store Easter Sunday, with all of West Michigan getting to around 70°! There will also be some sunshine for the second half of the weekend. The chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the picture by the early to middle of next week.

TODAY: Clouds early give way to some p.m. sunshine. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind out of the south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Occasional gusts will be between 30 and 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool once again. Lows in the middle 30s. Lighter wind.

EASTER SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs near 70. Light breeze during the day.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with late-day showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some showers and a t'storm possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

