Warmer temperatures and snow showers on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday starts off with some morning sunshine, but clouds will be on a general increase throughout the day. Highs will be notably colder than the past couple of days, only reaching the upper 20s with a light southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

A warm front will pass through the region on Sunday morning, bringing a round of snow showers in with it. This will mark a snowy start to Groundhog Day, but whatever snow falls will not be sticking around long. Snow showers warp up shortly after midday, with highs climbing into the upper 30s to around 40 in the afternoon behind the warm front. Expect some leftover wet or slushy roads if you'll be out and about.

Temperatures go back on a downward trend for the start of next week, complete with the chance for a few snow showers on Monday. Highs will eventually fall back to the upper 20s with drier weather on Tuesday before a potentially messy midweek period. A new storm system exiting the central United States will bring the potential for more rain and snow showers on Wednesday, followed by steadier rain and mixed precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

