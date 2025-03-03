Warmer temperatures and rain is on the way: Get ready to use that umbrella

Overnight:

Partly cloudy skies with light, variable winds will make for a quiet but cold night. Overnight lows will drop to 17°F, so bundle up if you’re heading out early.

Monday:

High pressure remains in control, keeping conditions dry as southwesterly winds advect warmer air into the region. Temperatures will climb to 42°F, making for a milder afternoon. However, by Monday night, a quick-moving line of rain showers will sweep through before dry conditions return ahead of an approaching low-pressure system.

Tuesday & Wednesday:

A significant warm-up is on the way, with highs reaching 50°F on Tuesday and climbing to 55°F on Wednesday. However, this warmth comes with widespread rain, as a developing low-pressure system brings periods of steady showers throughout both days.

By Wednesday night, a cold front will sweep through on the back side of this system, triggering a sharp temperature drop into the 20s overnight. As temperatures plummet, rain showers will transition to snow, leading to potentially slick roads and hazardous travel conditions into early Thursday.

Thursday & Beyond:

Drier conditions return Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and a high of 37°F. By Friday, temperatures begin to rebound, reaching 43°F under a mix of sun and clouds.

Stay tuned for updates as we track this midweek system and its potential impacts on travel!

