Warmer temperatures and rain are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s and we will have plenty of sunshine today. This comes after a cold start to the day with temperatures in the low 20s.

Starting on Friday night, rain will move in and stick around until Monday. This will not be nonstop rain. We will get breaks periodically in between showers. However, scattered thunderstorms are a possibility for Sunday and Monday.

By Saturday temperatures climb into the mid 70s and will be near 80 on Sunday. You wont need your coat, but you will be needing an umbrella for the coming days.

