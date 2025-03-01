Warmer drier weather is on the way followed by a rainy midweek

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Expect partly cloudy skies with another bitterly cold night, as temperatures drop to a low of 15°F. Northwest winds will remain steady at 11 mph, with gusts reaching up to 21 mph, adding to the chill.

Sunday, high pressure brings dry conditions will prevail. Temperatures should climb to the low 30s with partly cloudy conditions. Monday, high pressure continues to keep us dry and temperatures climb as warm air advects in from the southwest. Temperatures are expected to reach 41°.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will both see temperatures near 50°, with Wednesday reaching about 54°. A low-pressure system system will make these days quite rainy. Wednesday night, a cold front accompanies this system and there will be a stark drop in temperatures putting us back in the 20s for lows.

