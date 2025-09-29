Warm with plentiful sunshine all week in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Monday's sunny skies will remain clear this evening and tonight thanks to a ridge of high pressure sprawled out across much of the country. Some patchy fog will be possible closer to daybreak, with comfortably cool lows in the low 50s.

WSYM Overnight Lows, Tonight

Tuesday plays out largely the same to Monday, just with a northeasterly shift in our winds at around 5-10 mph. This will hold highs closer to 80 degrees in the afternoon, with another round of mostly sunny skies after any morning fog dissipates.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Tuesday

Those northeasterly winds will help to push a back-door cold front in across the region on Wednesday, leading to a big dip in temperatures compared to Tuesday. Highs will be held to the low 70s for the middle of the week, still running around 5 degrees above normal for the first day of October. We'll have a bit more in the way of passing clouds, but plenty of sunshine is still expected.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 9/29/2025

If you're hoping for more of an actual Fall feeling to our weather, Wednesday night will be one of the few places this week to find it. Lows will fall to the middle and upper 40s going into Thursday morning, marking just about the only average temperatures we will see for the next week. Following a round of partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s on Thursday, we'll find out way down into the upper 40s one more time on Thursday night with mostly clear skies.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

From there, temperatures go back on the upswing into the weekend as the high pressure ridge expands back over the Great Lakes. Mostly sunny skies are expected Friday through Monday, with highs continuing to run well above average for early-October. Highs in the low 80s are expected through that stretch, when high on average should only be reaching the middle to upper 60s.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.