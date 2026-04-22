Warm weather continues for the second half of the week, but chances for storms increase

LANSING, Mich. — An isolated shower or thunderstorm remains possible until about 8:00 PM this evening, the result of a stalled frontal boundary hanging over the region, combined with today's highs that climbed well into the 70s. Mostly clear skies are expected otherwise, and will continue throughout the night. Lows will dip to the upper 40s to around 50, with light ESE winds at 4-8 mph.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected again on Thursday, along with more unseasonably warm temperatures. We'll enjoy highs in the middle to upper 70s, but with the stalled front lingering over the area, we're likely to see another flare-up of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Make sure to keep an eye on the sky if you plan to be outdoors!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Thursday

A cold front approaching from the west on Friday will set the stage for a more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms. A few downpours will be possible in the morning, followed by a break with some sunshine attempting to break out around lunchtime. This will allow time for the atmosphere to destabilize a bit as highs head for the low to mid 70s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Friday

Showers and thunderstorms will sweep back into the region Friday evening, mainly between 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but storms could produce heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning as many of us are beginning our Friday evenings.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 4/22/2026

The cold front will knock temperatures down a bit for the weekend, but we're not heading back into chilly territory like last weekend. Highs will top the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

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