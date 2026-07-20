Warm today, rain and possible thunderstorms tonight before cooler air arrives

LANSING, Mich. — Mid- Michiganders can expect a warm and mostly pleasant start to the week, though smoke and thunderstorms will make for changing conditions over the next 24 hours before cooler air settles into the area.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST HERE

AM WX FOR WEB 0720

Patchy smoke will linger through early this afternoon before skies become partly sunny. According to IQAIR, Lansing's air quality index is currently moderate. Temperatures will climb to around 82 degrees, with light south winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph and occasional gusts reaching 20 mph.

The greatest weather impact arrives tonight as showers and possible thunderstorms move through the area late Monday/Early Tuesday. Storms are expected to develop during the evening and overnight hours, with a 90% chance of rain. Some thunderstorms could produce locally heavier rainfall, with most areas receiving about one-quarter inch of rain. Overnight lows will fall to around 68 degrees. Patchy smoke may stick around between midnight and 3 a.m., while south-southwest winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday brings a slight opportunity for scattered showers. Wet weather could possibly linger through the morning before another round becomes possible late in the afternoon. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees with west-southwest winds.

Any remaining showers or thunderstorms Tuesday evening should end quickly. Temperatures will cool , dropping to around 56 degrees with north-northwest winds.

The remainder of the week looks ideal for outdoor plans. Sunshine is expected Wednesday through Saturday, with highs ranging from the mid-70s on Wednesday to the mid-80s by the weekend. Overnight lows will generally remain in the 50s and lower 60s under mostly clear skies.

Looking ahead to Sunday, temperatures will continue to warm with mostly sunny skies and highs approaching 88 degrees, providing a summer-like finish to the weekend.

Have a great weather picture or video to share? Send it our way and we may feature it on-air or online!