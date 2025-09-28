Warm temperatures, dry conditions, and sunshine continue to dominate our weather

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures should reach an overnight low of 52°F, with calm winds out of the north, and clear skies.

Monday-Tuesday: Sunny skies coupled with high temperatures topping out about 80°F will make these days feel like summer again. We’re looking at more warm and dry weather holding on through next Sunday. A strong ridge of high pressure is in control both at the surface and high up in the atmosphere. This ridge will peak Sunday through Tuesday, locking in warm and quiet conditions. Tropical systems sitting off the Southeast U.S. coast are also helping to block the weather pattern, keeping Michigan stuck under sunshine and calm skies.

Wednesday-Thursday: Temperatures dip back to the mid-70s, but still above our normal for this time of year, which is about 69°F. Mostly sunny skies, with little chance for precipitation, will make this stretch of days great for outdoor activities.

Friday-Sunday: Temperatures climb back the low 80s, and sunny skies continue, with very little chance for rain.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.