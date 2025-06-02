LANSING, Mich. — Winds out of the southwest today will allow for warmer temperatures in the upper 70's today. The transfer of moisture is still fairly low with dew points in the mid to upper 30's this afternoon. We won't be feeling too muggy today. However, the presence of Canadian wildfire smoke could hinder our temperatures from additional warming from the abundance of sunshine today.

Fox 47 News Air quality values in the Moderate range today

As we continue into the week, however, strong southwesterly winds will warm our temperatures into the 80's with moisture returning to our neighborhoods. We can expect muggy conditions on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies.

Warm & sunny start to the week with showers and storms ahead in Mid-Michigan

This is all ahead of a slow moving cold front that will drive showers and potential storms into our neighborhoods. The frontal passage is expected to advance through Wednesday afternoon. Showers could start as early as Wednesday AM with showers continue into the late overnight hours into Thursday.

Fox 47 News We could see some severe gusts as these showers and storms advance through

All of our neighborhoods are under a Marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday with main impacts including damaging winds. This slow moving front will advance through in the afternoon hours on Wednesday. Temperatures will still be warm in the mid to upper 70's.

Fox 47 News Slow moving cold front drives showers and potential t-storms

Another main impact we could see from these showers and storms are heavy rainfall and some potential flooding concerns. All of our neighborhoods are under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall from Wednesday into Thursday. These slow moving showers could cause some ponding in localized areas. We will be watching carefully.

Fox 47 News Slow moving cold front could allow for heavy rainfall on Wednesday

As we head through the week, a mid level shortwave is expected to advance through our neighborhoods on Friday and could renew shower and storm potential. We will be watching closely. For the weekend, we are looking to dry up with intervals of sunshine as the influence of high pressure takes over.

Fox 47 News Shower and storm chances mdweek with temps a bit warmer this week

