Warm, but pleasant summer weather through the middle of the week

LANSING, Mich. — After severe storms and occasional rain put a damper on parts of the holiday weekend, we're settling in to a stretch of dry weather that will take us through the middle of the week. What's better is that we've finally gotten a break from the stifling humidity, and we're looking at some comfortable weather for tonight. Expect clear skies with lows in the upper 50s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Tuesday

High pressure camps out over the Great Lakes for both Tuesday and Wednesday, giving us a couple of days of mostly sunny skies to dry out from the weekend rain. Temperatures will run on the warmer side in the middle to upper 80s, but with a fraction of the humidity we dealt with last week. All told, some beautiful summer weather if you have anything going on outdoors. Just watch out for some patchy fog on Wednesday morning.

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Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 7/6/2026

Our next round of showers and thunderstorms arrives on Thursday when a cold front sweeps in from the northwest. Humidity levels will pick up ahead of the front, making for a notably more uncomfortable day. Storms are expected to develop around mid-afternoon and continue into the evening. We will be keeping a close eye on the potential for severe weather, so make sure to check back for updates over the next few days. Highs Thursday will reach the mid 80s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 PM Thursday

Some leftover isolated storms are possible on Friday as the cold front lingers over Ohio and Indiana. The greatest risk will fall along and south of I-94, but everyone will need to keep an eye on the sky. Partly cloudy skies are expected otherwise with highs falling back to the low 80s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

A split decision for the weekend sees partly cloudy skies on Saturday, followed by the chance for isolated storms on Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid 80s with another brief dip in the humidity.

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