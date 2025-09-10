Warm and sunny days continue across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — No major changes to our weather in the immediate future. Mostly clear skies will continue into tonight with comfortable conditions. Lows will head for the mid 50s by morning with light and variably winds. With very dry air in place, patchy fog is not expected to be an issue.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Thursday

Rinse, repeat for Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies are expected to take us through the final days of the work week, with just a few stray clouds from time to time. Unseasonably warm highs will continue with highs both days heading for the low 80s. For those intent to squeeze everything they can out of what's left of Summer, the next couple of days will provide a great opportunity!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 1:00 PM Saturday

A small trough of low pressure with bring some small changes to the forecast on Saturday. Sun and clouds will give way to a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will remain in the low 80s, so keep an eye on the sky if you plan on being outdoors and take some rain gear with you if you're heading to Spartan Stadium!

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 9/10/2025

Sunday's forecast has improved considerably with the trough of low pressure expected to make a quicker exit. We'll now look for mostly sunny skies for the second half of the weekend, with highs staying locked in the low 80s. Similar weather will continue through Wednesday, with only Tuesday seeing highs take a small dip into the upper 70s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.