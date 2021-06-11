LANSING, Mich. — Warm and humid. Scattered showers and a few storms are again possible on Friday afternoon, although the coverage should be less than it was on Thursday. Any storms that do develop will likely produce very heavy rainfall and be slow-moving. Outside of locations receiving rain, highs will be close to 90. By Saturday, we're tracking a cold front that will drop in from the northwest and spark some showers and storms. Following it's passage, humidity levels will begin to drop and that will be noticeable by Sunday. In general, next week looks relatively quiet and comfortable with temps closer to mid-June averages, in the 70s to near 80. On a science note, West Michigan saw a PARTIAL ECLIPSE this morning from sunrise until about 6:40 A.M.. The full solar eclipse, where the moon falls between the Earth and the Sun, was only visible in places like Greenland, the Arctic Ocean, Siberia, and Northern Canada.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Warm and muggy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds east 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. A few widely scattered showers cannot be ruled out. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds light/variable.

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit less humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Becoming more and more comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook