Warm and Breezy to end the Weekend

LANSING, Mich. — The system to the north of us will be making its way east of Michigan as we head into the late morning hours. This will leave Michigan clear for the rest of the day today.

The low level jet and warm air advection are aiding in our temperatures increasing to above average today in the lower 70's throughout most of our neighborhoods today. The mild temperatures will stick around through midweek this week. However, highs will stick in the lower to middle 60's

Gusty winds will still be present, but not as bad as a few days ago with winds gusting from 20-25 mph throughout the day.

We are still tracking a uniform area of precipitation with ample moisture to move into our neighborhoods Tuesday evening and throughout the entire day Wednesday. With this, we could see some thunderstorms, however, it is too early to get into details and will keep you updated as we head into the week.

Enjoy the gorgeous end to the wek

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook