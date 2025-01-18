Very cold temperatures and more lake effect snow are on the way

LANSING, Mich. — Today: A blast of frigid air arrives, bringing significantly colder temperatures that will persist well into next week. While today’s high is expected to reach 32°F, temperatures will begin to drop by the afternoon, falling into the low to mid-20s by 4:00 PM. Scattered lake-effect snow showers are likely during the early morning hours, but the afternoon will remain dry under mostly cloudy skies. By tonight, temperatures will continue their descent, reaching an overnight low of 11°F. Winds will be brisk throughout the day, with gusts ranging from the mid to upper 20 mph, contributing to colder wind chills.

Sunday: Even colder conditions will take hold as a cold front settles over the region. A smaller chance for scattered lake-effect snow showers are expected, and temperatures will only manage to reach a high of 14°F before plummeting to an overnight low of 2°F.

Monday: The Arctic air mass intensifies, bringing dangerously cold conditions. Highs will struggle to climb above 7°F, with overnight lows dropping to around -2°F. These frigid temperatures, combined with breezy winds, will create a heightened risk of frostbite, particularly for exposed skin. Scattered snow showers may develop in some areas.

Tuesday: Even colder temperatures are expected, with highs reaching only 4°F and overnight lows dropping to -5°F. These extreme cold conditions will necessitate extra precautions to stay warm and safe.

Thursday and Beyond: By Thursday, temperatures will begin a slow rebound, reaching the low 20s by Friday. While still below seasonal averages, this marks a gradual improvement from the early week Arctic chill.

