Unseasonably cool this weekend with rain set to return on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy skies early this evening will give way to increasing clouds for tonight, but we expect to keep wet weather out of the picture for now. Evening temperatures in the low 60s will fall to the mid 40s overnight, putting us right around average for the beginning of May. NNE winds at 5-10 mph will give a little reinforcement to the cooler air.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Saturday

Saturday marks and unseasonably cool start to the weekend, but the day appears to be trending a touch sunnier. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will carry us through the first half of the weekend, with showers being kept at bay for the time being. Highs will only top the upper 50s, with NE winds at 6-12 mph.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Sunday

A slow-moving area of low pressure will begin to drift north out of the Ohio Valley on Sunday, bringing our next wave of wet weather with it. Showers developing in the morning are expected to persist well into Sunday afternoon, and some of the rain could be briefly heavy. Keep an umbrella close by and expect slippery roads if you have plans to be out for the second half of the weekend! Highs will hold again in the middle to upper 50s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Monday

The low will continue to hover over the Great Lakes on Monday and Tuesday, leading to continued waves of occasional rain. Temperatures will at least begin to trend closer to normal in the low 60s, but expect soggy weather for the first part of the work week.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Showers will become less likely on Wednesday as the system finally begins to depart, and some added sunshine will help our highs climb into the upper 60s. We finally dry out for good as high pressure returns on Thursday and Friday, capping off the week with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook