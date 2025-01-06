Unseasonably cold weather continues this week

LANSING, Mich. — Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for tonight, with the potential for a few lake effect snow showers across our eastern neighborhoods before midnight. Those will shut down as winds pivot toward the NNW overnight, leaving us with more biting cold as we head into Tuesday morning. Lows will dip to the upper teens, with wind chills expected to hover in the single-digits.

WSYM Temperature and Wind Chill Forecast, Tuesday

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place on Tuesday as the unseasonably cold conditions show no sign of letting up soon. Despite breezy conditions, nothing more than a few stray flurries will be possible. Highs will be limited to the mid 20s again, with more wind chills in the teens and single-digits throughout the day. Make sure to layer up!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Wednesday

Lake effect snow showers will try to take a run at some of our neighborhoods on Wednesday thanks to a northwesterly turn in the winds. The greatest chance will fall southwest of Lansing, but everyone will be a risk of seeing a few flakes for the middle of the week. Accumulations will be limited to little more than a dusting, but we could be a risk of some slick roads here and there. Highs Wednesday will dip to the low 20s, with lows falling into the single-digits overnight.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 11:00 PM Friday

Thursday offers up a rare mostly sunny day as high pressure makes a quick pass over the Great Lakes, but that will be followed by a new disturbance that could spread some steadier snow our way on Friday night.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook