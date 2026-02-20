Typical February weather this weekend with colder temperatures and snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — Scattered snow showers this evening will taper off before midnight, leaving us with breezy and cold conditions overnight. Temperatures will slowly drop toward the low 30s, with westerly winds at 15-25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph will still be possible at times, although some diminishing will occur toward daybreak. This will push wind chills down into the 20s.

Mostly cloudy skies continue on Saturday as low pressure is slow to move east of the Great Lakes. While the vast majority of the day is expected to remain dry, a few flurries will be possible here and there. Highs will check in right around average for late-February in the mid 30s.

A small disturbance tracking through the Great Lakes on Sunday will lead to widespread snow showers throughout our neighborhoods. Most of the activity will fall between 9am and 4pm, leading to less than half an inch of new accumulation. Highs Sunday will hold in the low 30s.

A more active weather pattern takes hold next week with a series of small disturbances moving through the Great Lakes. Monday and Tuesday will the chance for additional snow showers with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Temperatures climb toward 40 on Wednesday with a late chance for rain and snow showers that will linger into Thursday. Leftover snow showers early Friday should give way to a bit of sun with highs remaining in the upper 30s.

