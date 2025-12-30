Two more rounds of snow for Mid-Michigan as 2025 wraps up

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 11:00 PM Tuesday

A small disturbance will bring a new round of snow showers to our neighborhoods this evening as it tracks southeast through the Great Lakes. Light to moderate snow may even become steady at times between 8:00 PM and midnight, tapering off gradually into Wednesday morning. Most locations will pick around 1" of new snow overnight, with lows falling to around 20 degrees.

WSYM Day Planner, Wednesday

New Year's Eve starts off with a break from the snow during the morning, but it will be brief. An approaching cold front will begin to push another round of snow showers in from the northwest around noon, becoming a widespread steady snow in most neighborhoods between 1:00 and 4:00 PM. With the cold front sweeping southeast of the region, snow showers will gradually taper off through the remainder of Wednesday evening. Highs will hold in the mid 20s once again, with increasing winds forcing wind chills back into the teens and single-digits.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Wednesday

Expect slippery road conditions in the evening as you head out to your New Year's Eve destination, but snow showers are expected to end by midnight when we ring in 2026. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over for the remainder of Wednesday night, allowing temperatures to take a sharp dip toward the upper single-digits.

WSYM Snowfall Forecast through 7:00 AM Thursday

Combined snowfall amounts between tonight and Wednesday will generally come in around 1-2" in most of our neighborhoods. Locations west of I-69 in parts of Barry and Calhoun Counties will pick up closer to 2-4" overall thanks to a bit some enhancement off of Lake Michigan.

GET YOUR FOX 47 FORECAST HERE

Fox 47 Evening Forecast - 12/30/2025

From there, we settle into a quiet start to 2026 on Thursday. It will be a cold day with highs only climbing to around 20 degrees, but New Year's Day will see a break from the snow under mostly cloudy skies. Aside from a brief chance for more snow showers Saturday night, we expect that quiet weather to continue through Monday as high gradually tick up through the 20s toward the low 30s.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.