Turning soggier on Wednesday, but with temps still above average

LANSING, Mich. — After another gorgeous, Spring-like day across our neighborhoods, we've got some changes on the way beginning tonight. Partly cloudy skies will hold through the evening hours, followed by increasing clouds overnight ahead of a new disturbance. Patchy fog is expected to develop overnight, as lows eventually find there way down into the upper 20s. This could lead to some icy patches on the roads as water from snowmelt refreezes, so stay alert going into the morning commute!

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Wednesday

Spotty rain and snow showers rolling in on Wednesday morning could briefly add to icy conditions on the roads, as some freezing rain may mix in while temperatures are in the low 30s. Everything will make a quick transition over to plain rain showers as temperatures climb above freezing by mid-morning. Occasional showers will continue through mid-afternoon, then turn more isolated into Wednesday evening. Highs won't be quit as mild, but still above average in the low 40s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Thursday

More rain and snow showers are possible on Thursday as yet another small disturbance tracks across the state. Although highs are still likely to reach the low 40s in the afternoon, a shallower pool of cold air aloft will keep precipitation more in the mixed category throughout the day, so be ready for more slick travel.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

Friday caps off the work week with yet another round of rain and snow showers, but these are likely to trend increasingly toward rain as highs head into the upper 40s again. This will be followed by a brief turn to colder temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s over the weekend. Sunnier skies will return on Sunday.

