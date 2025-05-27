Turning showery and cooler again midweek

LANSING, Mich. — Following some brief clearing on Tuesday afternoon, we'll trend back toward mostly cloudy skies this evening and tonight. Some spotty showers will be possible, but chances will remain low until closer to daybreak when a new disturbance begins to track toward our neighborhoods from the south. Lows will check in around average in the low 50s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Wednesday

It's back to the umbrella for us on Wednesday. Isolated showers and drizzle in the morning will gradually become heavier and more widespread during the afternoon and evening. A cooler upper-level low will begin to settle over the Great Lakes as well, taking our highs back to the low 60s from Tuesday's 70s. It won't be as raw as last week's highs in the 50s that came with the rain, but expect a stark contrast to the past couple of days.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Wednesday

Thursday provides us a slightly better opportunity for some sunshine, but we'll still be caught in the influence of the upper-low. Skies will run partly to mostly cloudy at times, and we can't rule out a few stray showers as well. Highs will hold cooler than average, but will inch slightly higher to the middle and upper 60s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 PM Friday

Friday brings a return to warmer temperatures ahead of a new cold front that will be sinking south out of Canada. A mix of sun and clouds will eventually give way to scattered showers and some thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening, but not before highs reach back to the low 70s. No need to rearrange any Friday evening plans, but keep the possibility of a passing storm in mind.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

A ridge of high pressure begins to settle in for a long stay on Saturday, and it's expected to linger over the eastern United States well into next week. Mostly sunny will make for a gorgeous weekend, with highs hovering around 70 degrees. Continued sunshine on Monday and Tuesday will have the first few days of June feeling more the part, with highs climbing to the upper 70s and then low 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the <b><u>FOX47News Website</u></b>.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook