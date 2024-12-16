Turning gradually colder this week with snow showers on the way

LANSING, Mich. — After a mild, albeit dreary start to the work week on Monday, fog and drizzle will clear out overnight. Clouds will remain stubborn however, with lows falling to the mid 30s. For reference, that's around where high temperatures for mid-December should be.

WSYM

Monday overnight forecast.

Tuesday will be cloudy, but dry in the wake of Monday night's cold front. We may get a peek of sunshine here and there, but expect clouds to win out with chillier highs only getting back to the upper 30s. This will all pave the way for a series of smaller disturbances tracking out of Canada this week, each bringing progressively colder air and snow showers back across Michigan.

WSYM Futurecast, 12:00 PM Tuesday

The first of these disturbances will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Scattered snow showers will break out in time for the Wednesday morning commute, making for a slippery drive around our neighborhoods. Conditions will improve during the afternoon as the snow showers move out, with highs in the mid 30s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 7:00 AM Wednesday

The next wave of snow showers comes in Thursday afternoon, and stick around into Friday morning. Given the longer duration of this system, snowfall accumulations of around 1"-2" will be possible by midday Friday, along with another round of difficult travel. Highs will continue their downward trend to around 30 on Thursday, and only the upper 20s on Friday.

A final cold front skirts just north of our neighborhoods early Saturday. This one is not expected to bring any more snow, but it will lock in a final push of cold air that will keep highs in the low to mid 20s Saturday and Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over for the weekend, allowing us a few opportunities for sun in the final weekend before Christmas.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook