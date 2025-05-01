Turning cooler through the weekend with occasional chances for showers

LANSING, Mich. — A final round of scattered showers and thunderstorms will track through our neighborhoods early this evening, bringing the potential for heavy downpours and gusty winds with them. While the sun may have broken out in some areas, stay alert for additional storms through the 8:00 hour.

From there, skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy overnight as some drier air begins to filter in behind a cold front. A few light showers will be possible around daybreak, but these are not expected to be as disruptive as the evening storms. Lows will dip to the mid 40s.

WSYM Regional Forecast, Friday

Friday kicks off a stretch of unseasonably cool weather that now looks like it will encompass the entire weekend. Highs will tumble back to the middle and upper 50s, with the spotty morning showers leaving behind variably cloudy skies for the remainder of Friday. Saturday will feature a lesser chance for showers, but mostly cloudy skies will linger with highs down to the mid 50s.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 12:00 PM Sunday

Then we come to Sunday, which had originally looked like the standout nicer day of the weekend. Forecasts have shifted significantly, and are now pointing to a broad area of low pressure meandering northward out of the Ohio Valley beginning on Sunday. This will mean generally cloudy skies for the second half of the weekend, along with a greater likelihood for occasional showers. The low's position will initially reinforce the unseasonably cool air, keeping highs in the mid 50s on Sunday thanks to northeasterly winds.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Monday

The system will continue to slowly drift over the Great Lakes through Monday and Tuesday, keeping the chance for showers on the table for the early part of next week. The silver lining is that temperatures will start to trend back into the low and mid 60s and winds pivot more toward the southwest. We'll eventually get back to the upper 60s with some returning sunshine by midweek.

WSYM Fox 47 Super 7-Day Forecast

