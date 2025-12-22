Trending milder across Mid-Michigan as we head toward Christmas

LANSING, Mich. — An isolated rain or snow showers remains possible tonight as a stalled frontal boundary lingers just north of the region. Cloudy skies will remain in place throughout the night, with lows only falling off to the mid 30s. South-southeast winds at 5-15 mph will push wind chills closer to the upper 20s at times.

A warm front passing through the region on Tuesday will help give our temperatures a boost into the low and mid 40s. Skies will run mostly cloudy, but will give way to some clearing closer to sunset. Winds will pivot toward the west, and increase to around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Travel conditions look good for Christmas Eve on Wednesday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but we should see some sun from time to time. More importantly, conditions will remain dry during the day with highs taking a small step back to the upper 30s. A few showers will be possible overnight when Santa arrives, but will be gone in time for Christmas morning.

We may be missing out on a white Christmas this year, but that won't stop it from being a pleasant holiday in our neighborhoods. The day will feature clouds and some sunshine, with temperatures checking in around ten degrees above average in the low to mid 40s. If you're saving your travel for Christmas Day, you'll be in good shape during the day. It's late Thursday night into Friday, where things will get a bit more dicey.

A new storm system moving into the Great Lakes late Thursday night will bring rain and possibly a wintry mix to the region heading into Friday. That mix could briefly include some sleet or freezing rain before daybreak on Friday, but will trend toward all rain as highs reach the mid 40s in the afternoon. Regardless, be prepare to add some travel time if you plan on hitting the roads and dial back your speed a bit.

