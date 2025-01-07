Trending colder midweek as snow showers return

LANSING, Mich. — Variable clouds are on tap for tonight as generally quiet weather remains in place across the Great Lakes. Lows will find their way down into the middle and upper teens once again, with wind chills down around 10 degrees at times.

WSYM Temperature & Wind Chill Forecast, Wednesday

Lake effect snow showers will develop on Wednesday as a reinforcing shot of Arctic air spills in across Michigan. Winds won't be particularly blustery, out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, but with highs only expected to reach the low 20s, it will fee more like the teens throughout the day. Snow showers will be isolated, mainly impacting neighborhoods southwest of Lansing, but stay alert for changing conditions on the roads.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Wednesday

Thursday's holding firm with mostly sunny skies, but it's looking like the calm before a more active weather pattern takes hold into the weekend. A new storm system tracking out of the Rockies will spread snow eastward across much of the country Friday, bringing a more widespread round of snow showers our way. Much of the activity is expected to pick up in the afternoon, and linger into Saturday morning. It's still a bit too early to talk specifics, but some light accumulations will be possible.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Friday

Lake effect snow showers are likely to continue behind the system on Saturday, gradually winding down later that night. We may not have much time to clean up and catch our breath though, because another disturbance will be following on Sunday afternoon with the potential for more snow into Monday. Bottom line: be prepared for a snowier stretch of weather beginning at the end of the week.

WSYM Futurecast Satellite & Radar, 8:00 PM Sunday

