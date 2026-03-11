Trending back toward winter as colder air returns to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — After a final wave of showers, possibly mixed with a few snowflakes early this evening, skies will gradually clear overnight as a cold front moves east of the region. Temperatures will take a dive into the upper 20s by morning, marking our first time below freezing in a week. Northwesterly winds at 10-20 mph will push wind chills into the low 20s and teens by daybreak, so be ready to bundle up in the morning!

Mostly sunny skies will be a welcome sight on Thursday, but the sunshine won't do too much to warm us up. Highs will climb into the low 40s, with WNW winds at 10-20 mph. The breezy conditions will keep wind chills in the 30s, making for a stark contrast to the low 70s we enjoyed on Monday.

Thursday's break will be short-lived as a new disturbance tracks into the Great Lakes overnight. Scattered snow showers breaking out after midnight will begin to mix with rain closer to daybreak Friday. Occasional rain and snow will continue through the day, accompanied by windy conditions.

Westerly winds will pick up to 20-30 mph, adding an additional travel hazard to the slick road conditions. With highs only topping the low 40s again, it will feel like the 20s and 30s throughout the day. With temperatures above freezing, nothing more than a light coating of snow is expected on grassy surfaces.

Another round of rain and snow arrives Saturday evening, and continues as a wintry mix on Sunday. Highs will hang on to the 40s through the weekend, then take a dive into the 20s on Monday and Tuesday. We'll even see some snow showers as we round out the final days of Winter.

