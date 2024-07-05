Tracking Thunderstorms to End the Week

LANSING, Mich. — We are ending the week tracking thunderstorms. Aloft a potent shortwave begins to enter the state of Michigan. At the surface, we have a low pressure system tracking northeast through the northern mitten.

we're watching present moisture in our atmosphere to develop storms. However, instability has been tracking fairly low. We could see ahead of the cold front in the late morning and early afternoon hours storms develop. Impacts would include gusty winds and possible hail and given the decent presence of shear we cannot eliminate the possibility of an isolated tornado.

We will keep our temperatures around normal in the lower 80's for most of our neighborhoods. However, once the cold front passes through we will see a cooler Saturday rebounding back to normal by Sunday. We are also expecting to stay dry for the weekend duration.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook